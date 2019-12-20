Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. It offers hotel management and vacation exchange and rental services, as well as develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests to individual consumers. The Company franchises hotels in the upscale, midscale, and economy segments of the lodging industries. Wyndham Destinations, Inc., formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WYND. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

WYND traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.09. The stock had a trading volume of 12,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,482. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $50.88.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 842,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,994,667.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,681,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,092,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,160,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,149,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

