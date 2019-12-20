XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.21

Shares of XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.21 and traded as high as $24.58. XOMA shares last traded at $24.13, with a volume of 1,167 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XOMA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Get XOMA alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $210.73 million, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.27.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.86 million during the quarter. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 10.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that XOMA Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James R. Neal sold 4,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $95,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,017 shares in the company, valued at $484,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XOMA by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 270,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 43,019 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA in the second quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the second quarter worth about $510,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the second quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 2,151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.