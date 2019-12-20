Xref Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:XF1) Trading 13.4% Higher

Xref Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:XF1)’s stock price traded up 13.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.38 ($0.27) and last traded at A$0.38 ($0.27), 201,885 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.34 ($0.24).

The firm has a market cap of $65.31 million and a PE ratio of -7.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.48.

Xref Ltd Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile (ASX:XF1)

Xref Limited engages in the development of human resources technology that automates the candidate reference process for employers. It operates in Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Norway. Xref Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

