Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Xylem (NYSE:XYL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on XYL. Cfra lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $85.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.37, for a total value of $321,238.63. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 2,860 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $225,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,693.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,959 shares of company stock worth $1,301,986. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Xylem by 27.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 47,549 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,224.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.