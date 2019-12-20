XYO Market Capitalization Tops $1.95 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. XYO has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $26,171.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), DEx.top, DDEX and KuCoin. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 21% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038271 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.84 or 0.06835297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000503 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029992 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000335 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, DEx.top, KuCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, IDEX, DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

