Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Trading Down 2.2%

Yangarra Resources Ltd (TSE:YGR)’s stock price dropped 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.36, approximately 167,370 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 242,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YGR. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.75 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $118.66 million and a PE ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$31.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yangarra Resources Ltd will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gordon Bowerman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,608,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,968,870.40. Also, Director Neil M. Mackenzie acquired 36,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.08 per share, with a total value of C$39,636.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 858,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$927,576.36. Insiders acquired a total of 63,900 shares of company stock valued at $69,600 over the last quarter.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

