YEE (YEE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 19th. One YEE token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, ABCC, DEx.top and FCoin. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $202,378.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.23 or 0.06651907 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00028708 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000322 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC.

YEE Token Profile

YEE is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, OKEx, Huobi, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, ABCC and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.