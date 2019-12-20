YOU COIN (YOU) Hits Market Cap of $18.10 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. Over the last week, YOU COIN has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $18.10 million and approximately $11.00 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013998 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00187420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.01223453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025941 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00120157 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,434,940 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

