Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra cut shares of Yum! Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.13.

YUM stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.71. 614,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,076. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $119.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Yum! Brands news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total value of $179,464.71. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,540.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,634 shares of company stock worth $483,139 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

