Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $104.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million.

HCCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barrington Research set a $31.00 price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 22.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 13,693 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

HCCI traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.01. 22,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,648. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.41 million, a PE ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.50. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

