Zacks: Analysts Expect Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2019

Wall Street analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PESX) will report ($0.26) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Energy Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.27). Pioneer Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pioneer Energy Services.

Pioneer Energy Services (NASDAQ:PESX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $146.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.21 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PESX remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. 471,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,048. Pioneer Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

