Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) to Announce -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) to report ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tcr2 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.67). Tcr2 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($16.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($4.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.91). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tcr2 Therapeutics.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, major shareholder Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 416,321 shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $7,460,472.32. Insiders have sold 567,941 shares of company stock valued at $10,120,119 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 1,033.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 151,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tcr2 Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCRR stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,538. Tcr2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a market cap of $402.81 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

