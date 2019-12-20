Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) to report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Chesapeake Energy reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chesapeake Energy.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CHK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Johnson Rice downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. MKM Partners dropped coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.27.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Robert D. Lawler acquired 50,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,133,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,301.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Brad Martin acquired 250,000 shares of Chesapeake Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $227,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 570,681 shares of company stock valued at $477,184. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,435 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 75.0% in the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,990 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 110,582 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 758,839 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

CHK opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.42. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.27.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Energy (CHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.