Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) will announce $165.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Global Eagle Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.60 million and the highest is $167.31 million. Global Eagle Entertainment reported sales of $160.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Eagle Entertainment will report full year sales of $659.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $657.50 million to $661.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $675.14 million, with estimates ranging from $667.80 million to $682.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Global Eagle Entertainment.

Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $169.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.33 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ENT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Global Eagle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Eagle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

ENT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.44. 241,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,041. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.05. Global Eagle Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,225,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 215,041 shares during the period. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,941,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 144,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 80,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Global Eagle Entertainment Company Profile

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

