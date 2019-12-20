Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Post -$1.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.89) and the lowest is ($1.18). Zogenix posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($9.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.65) to ($9.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.03) to ($2.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share.

ZGNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,711,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,250 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Zogenix by 383.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

ZGNX stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,132. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. Zogenix has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $56.50.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

