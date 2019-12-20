Zacks: DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:DZSI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $15.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DASAN Zhone Solutions an industry rank of 226 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DZSI shares. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 price objective on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DASAN Zhone Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

In other news, COO Philip Yim bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Il Yung Kim bought 12,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $94,722.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,722.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DZSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 771.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,572. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 0.27. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $15.00.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). DASAN Zhone Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $71.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

DASAN Zhone Solutions Company Profile

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

