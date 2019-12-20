Zacks Investment Research Boosts Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target to $34.25

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target raised by Zacks Investment Research to $34.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ichor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ichor to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.03.

ICHR opened at $33.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $761.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.81. Ichor has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Ichor by 170.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 513,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 324,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,639,000 after purchasing an additional 180,814 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 126,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 830.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 120,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ichor by 24.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 108,670 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

