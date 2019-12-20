Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Maverix Metals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.56.

MMX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.37. 3,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.81 million and a PE ratio of 218.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 2.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $949,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

