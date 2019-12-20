Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) to Sell

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services. Its operating segment includes Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. Fire & Emergency segment provides ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses. Commercial segment provides industrial and commercial services through terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers. Recreation segment provides consumer leisure through recreational vehicles and luxury buses. REV Group, Inc. is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on REVG. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Rev Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Rev Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Rev Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

REVG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. 99,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,753. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $803.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.96. Rev Group has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rev Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Rev Group by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 67,052 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Rev Group by 160.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Rev Group by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rev Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 354,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

