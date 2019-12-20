Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Hold

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Wipro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.31.

Shares of WIT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 353,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,034. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. Wipro has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Wipro by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 23.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 17.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

