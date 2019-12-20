Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Generac (NYSE:GNRC) to “Buy”

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $113.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Generac Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of backup power generation products serving residential, light commercial and industrial markets. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a range of automatic, stationary standby, and portable generators. Generac’s power systems range in output from 800 watts to 9 megawatts and are available through a broad network of independent and industrial dealers, retailers and wholesalers. The Company offers generators fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and Bi-Fuel. It also provides air-cooled engines. In addition, Generac designs, manufactures, sources and modifies engines, alternators, automatic transfer switches and other components necessary for its products. The Company’s generators are fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel and Bi-Fuel (combined diesel and natural gas). Generac Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin. “

GNRC has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $95.00 price objective on Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their target price on Generac from $93.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

GNRC stock opened at $101.86 on Wednesday. Generac has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Generac had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $601.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.34, for a total value of $486,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,718,419.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 347.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

