ZCore One Day Volume Reaches $2,751.00 (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last week, ZCore has traded down 17.5% against the dollar. ZCore has a total market cap of $166,245.00 and approximately $2,751.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore coin can now be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $32.15, $33.94 and $24.68.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 49.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,827,316 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash

ZCore Coin Trading

ZCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $18.94, $32.15, $33.94, $13.77, $20.33, $5.60, $24.68, $24.43, $10.39, $51.55 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.