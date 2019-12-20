Zeepin Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Zeepin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Gate.io and Kucoin. Zeepin has a total market cap of $654,990.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zeepin has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00186067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.01184016 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00120252 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

