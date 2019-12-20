ZMINE (ZMN) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, ZMINE has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. ZMINE has a market cap of $222,995.00 and approximately $124.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZMINE Profile

ZMN is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,945,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

