Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Sells $75,240.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $75,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 728,592 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,271.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.28. 6,612,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,646,523. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 314.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.30.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $345.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.56 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Zynga by 59.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,522,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,062,000 after acquiring an additional 206,129 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,790,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 247,600 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,359,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

