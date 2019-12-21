$0.04 EPS Expected for Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autoweb’s earnings. Autoweb posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Autoweb will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Autoweb.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.40 million. Autoweb had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 49.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Autoweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

AUTO remained flat at $$2.93 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,289. Autoweb has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Autoweb by 53.8% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Autoweb by 28.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 248,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54,377 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Autoweb by 5.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

