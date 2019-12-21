-$0.05 EPS Expected for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is $0.09. CNX Resources posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 107.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.10 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNX shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,888,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 138.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,151,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,495 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth about $7,885,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 562.0% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,072,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 910,448 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.61. 10,674,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.