-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.13). Miragen Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Miragen Therapeutics.

Get Miragen Therapeutics alerts:

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.02% and a negative net margin of 1,037.02%. The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million.

MGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.56.

MGEN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 585,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,951. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Miragen Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $4.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 360,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Miragen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miragen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.