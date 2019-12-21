$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. Endava reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Endava had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $98.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Endava in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Endava from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Endava from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Endava during the second quarter worth $4,060,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endava in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Endava by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 33,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA grew its stake in Endava by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 311,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 98,792 shares during the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAVA traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 98,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,295. Endava has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

