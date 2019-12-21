$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings. PNM Resources reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PNM Resources.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNM. Barclays raised PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

PNM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,609,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,962. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.15. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 352.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 100,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 78,222 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 47.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 475.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,530,000 after purchasing an additional 214,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

