$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. Rexford Industrial Realty posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $68.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 49,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $2,287,663.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 35,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,701,160.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,876.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,782. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE REXR traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.09. The stock had a trading volume of 980,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,399. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.73. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $28.17 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

