$0.66 EPS Expected for Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Consol Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Consol Energy posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consol Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $3.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Consol Energy.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.41). Consol Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $301.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CEIX. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Consol Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Consol Energy in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In related news, Director John T. Mills acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $50,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Consol Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Consol Energy by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consol Energy by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

CEIX traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.58. 1,191,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Consol Energy has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $38.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

