$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full year sales of $4.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Leggett & Platt.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.04%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, CJS Securities cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $508,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,988.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 26,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $1,372,993.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,250.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,155 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,393 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 1,963.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,463,000 after acquiring an additional 312,925 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter worth about $293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 392.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,345,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,762. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.81. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leggett & Platt (LEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.