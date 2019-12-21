$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to post sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Square’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Square posted sales of $932.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $4.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.85 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on shares of Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 90,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $5,633,537.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 368,157 shares in the company, valued at $22,928,817.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,023 shares of company stock worth $8,878,393 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Square by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,838,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,801,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,823 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,227 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 32.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,691,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,927 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,388,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square by 542.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,616,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,548 shares in the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQ traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.63. 6,259,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,640,462. Square has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,181.50, a PEG ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.69.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.