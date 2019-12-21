$15.16 Million in Sales Expected for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) to post sales of $15.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.40 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $13.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $53.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.70 million to $54.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $92.03 million, with estimates ranging from $65.20 million to $123.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.09% and a negative return on equity of 205.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADMS shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 1,830,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,232. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $102.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.78. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 44.6% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,826,000 after acquiring an additional 439,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 112,278 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 87,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 28,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

