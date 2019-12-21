$173.74 Million in Sales Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce sales of $173.74 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.76 million and the lowest is $172.20 million. Kadant posted sales of $163.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $695.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $694.20 million to $696.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $718.36 million, with estimates ranging from $687.20 million to $734.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Kadant and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.66. 49,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,161. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.31. Kadant has a 12 month low of $76.44 and a 12 month high of $108.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 6,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $543,813.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,686.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $546,994.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 99,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,429,353.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,054 shares of company stock worth $8,013,752. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kadant by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 436,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,599,000 after buying an additional 15,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,681,000 after buying an additional 117,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

