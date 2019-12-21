$174.62 Million in Sales Expected for Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) to report sales of $174.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Akorn’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $176.40 million. Akorn posted sales of $153.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Akorn will report full year sales of $695.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $694.60 million to $696.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $707.37 million, with estimates ranging from $678.40 million to $743.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akorn.

Get Akorn alerts:

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. Akorn’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AKRX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Akorn from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Akorn by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,548,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,534 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akorn by 117.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,360,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,745 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akorn by 20.5% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after purchasing an additional 509,732 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akorn in the second quarter valued at about $10,948,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Akorn by 3.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,828,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after buying an additional 63,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKRX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 9,648,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,591. The firm has a market cap of $382.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Akorn has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.46.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akorn (AKRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akorn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.