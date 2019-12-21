1SG (1SG) Price Tops $0.73 on Exchanges

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. During the last week, 1SG has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One 1SG token can now be bought for $0.73 or 0.00010138 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Kryptono, OEX and BitMart. 1SG has a market cap of $1.59 million and $2.04 million worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1SG alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007544 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00052983 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00329687 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004077 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013901 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014938 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

1SG Token Profile

1SG (CRYPTO:1SG) is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,181,454 tokens. The official website for 1SG is 1.sg . The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG . 1SG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

1SG Token Trading

1SG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, Kryptono, P2PB2B and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1SG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1SG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.