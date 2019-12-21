$23.24 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) to announce $23.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.00 million and the lowest is $6.21 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $15.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $58.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.62 million to $99.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $71.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $135.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 303.08% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Leerink Swann cut their price target on MacroGenics from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on MacroGenics from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 80.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 16.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGNX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. 639,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,495. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $536.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.79.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.