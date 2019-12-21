$263.55 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report $263.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $272.96 million and the lowest is $253.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $247.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNFP. BidaskClub raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,823.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $28,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,036.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,154. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.6% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 30,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,656. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

