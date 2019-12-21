$4.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.91. Willis Towers Watson reported earnings of $4.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full year earnings of $10.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.75 to $10.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.56 to $12.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on WLTW. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.70.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.64. 1,144,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Willis Towers Watson has a 52 week low of $144.13 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.40. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In related news, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total value of $508,598.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,386,621.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,461 shares of company stock worth $8,160,220 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLTW. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 3.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Willis Towers Watson by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

