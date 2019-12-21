$463.69 Million in Sales Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) will announce sales of $463.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.74 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $461.21 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported sales of $538.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.04 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 12.00%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDRX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,850,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,997. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

