$64.61 Million in Sales Expected for Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) will announce sales of $64.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Chaparral Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.49 million to $72.00 million. Chaparral Energy reported sales of $61.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chaparral Energy will report full year sales of $236.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.11 million to $242.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $277.66 million, with estimates ranging from $250.57 million to $293.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chaparral Energy.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $52.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.56 million. Chaparral Energy had a negative net margin of 86.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Chaparral Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Chaparral Energy from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 17.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Value Partners LLC now owns 13,902,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,430 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chaparral Energy by 661.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,722,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chaparral Energy by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,835,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 316,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chaparral Energy by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 759,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 220,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chaparral Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $880,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHAP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.09. The stock had a trading volume of 144,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,402. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.20. Chaparral Energy has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 4.01.

About Chaparral Energy

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

