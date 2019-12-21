$87.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report $87.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Apple’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.88 billion and the lowest is $86.75 billion. Apple reported sales of $84.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $275.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $270.34 billion to $280.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $297.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $283.59 billion to $307.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Apple to $280.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $285.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.92.

Shares of AAPL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.44. 68,988,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,167,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $265.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1,241.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $282.65.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $14,797,028.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,025,723.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,998 shares of company stock worth $42,351,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,479,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at about $11,175,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,446,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 62,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 657,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

