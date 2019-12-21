ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.10 EPS.
Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.63. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.41.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ABM. ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Maxim Group cut their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.94.
In related news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $182,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.
