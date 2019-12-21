ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.10. ABM Industries also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-2.10 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $38.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.63. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.41.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABM. ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Maxim Group cut their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.94.

In related news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $182,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

