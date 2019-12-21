Accenture Plc Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.80 (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Accenture has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Accenture has a payout ratio of 21.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Accenture to earn $8.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.80 on Friday, reaching $211.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,148,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $213.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.94 and a 200-day moving average of $192.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.24.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total value of $874,833.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.65, for a total transaction of $860,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,008,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

