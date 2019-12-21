Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $40.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price hoisted by Piper Jaffray Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.79.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $4,695,390.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $32,101.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 505,393 shares of company stock worth $18,326,381. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,450 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

