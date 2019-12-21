Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.95

Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.95 and last traded at $54.76, with a volume of 1317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

