Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEGN. BidaskClub raised shares of Aegion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price target on Aegion and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Aegion in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AEGN traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. 375,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.73. Aegion has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $308.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Aegion’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aegion will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Aegion by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Aegion by 33.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 471,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aegion by 14.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 28,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Aegion by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

