aelf (ELF) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.60 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. aelf has a market cap of $28.60 million and $8.89 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, ABCC, BCEX and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013968 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00187322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.01217526 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026591 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119893 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About aelf

aelf’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Binance, Ethfinex, AirSwap, IDEX, CoinTiger, Huobi, Hotbit, BigONE, Tokenomy, BCEX, Kyber Network, Bithumb, GOPAX, Kucoin, Bancor Network, ABCC, OKEx, Allbit, DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

